Oppo Realme 3 Pro vs Huawei Honor 9X

Oppo Realme 3 Pro
VS
Huawei Honor 9X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Oppo Realme 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 157K)
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (503 against 461 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 398 and 328 points
  • Weighs 24.8 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (99 vs 91 hours)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 3 Pro
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 969:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 3 Pro +9%
503 nits
Honor 9X
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme 3 Pro
83.7%
Honor 9X +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 3 Pro and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G51
GPU clock 500 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 3 Pro +21%
398
Honor 9X
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 3 Pro +11%
1513
Honor 9X
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 3 Pro +22%
193385
Honor 9X
157989

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 10
OS size - 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4045 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 3 Pro +9%
13:48 hr
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 3 Pro +25%
15:01 hr
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 3 Pro +8%
30:46 hr
Honor 9X
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 3 Pro +15%
90 dB
Honor 9X
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 July 2019
Release date April 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 3 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X.

