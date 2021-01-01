Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 3 Pro vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Oppo Realme 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
  • Comes with 705 mAh larger battery capacity: 4045 vs 3340 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 157K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 398 and 315 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 13 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 3 Pro
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 409 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42.8 ms
Contrast - 820:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 3 Pro +2%
503 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme 3 Pro
83.7%
P30 Lite +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 3 Pro and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G51
GPU clock 500 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 3 Pro +26%
398
P30 Lite
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 3 Pro +18%
1513
P30 Lite
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 3 Pro +22%
193385
P30 Lite
157984

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4045 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 3 Pro
13:48 hr
P30 Lite +7%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 3 Pro +13%
15:01 hr
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 3 Pro +7%
30:46 hr
P30 Lite
28:50 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (98th and 115th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 3 Pro +2%
90 dB
P30 Lite
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 March 2019
Release date April 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 3 Pro. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Lite.

