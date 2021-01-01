Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 3 Pro vs Y7 (2019) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Oppo Realme 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Huawei Y7 (2019), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y7 (2019)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (540 against 499 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 3 Pro
vs
Y7 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.9:9
PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 80.28%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 34.4 ms
Contrast - 1116:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 3 Pro
499 nits
Y7 (2019) +8%
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 3 Pro +4%
83.7%
Y7 (2019)
80.28%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 3 Pro and Huawei Y7 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 506
GPU clock 500 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 3 Pro +114%
155381
Y7 (2019)
72484
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 3 Pro
164341
Y7 (2019)
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 8.2
OS size - 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4045 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 3 Pro
13:48 hr
Y7 (2019)
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 3 Pro
15:01 hr
Y7 (2019)
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 3 Pro
30:46 hr
Y7 (2019)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 3 Pro +4%
90 dB
Y7 (2019)
86.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2019 January 2018
Release date April 2019 February 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 169 USD
SAR (head) - 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.55 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

