Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Oppo Realme 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (315K versus 193K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (753 against 503 nits)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (100 vs 91 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 3 Pro
vs
OnePlus Nord

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.7% 86.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 6.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 3 Pro
503 nits
OnePlus Nord +50%
753 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Realme 3 Pro
83.7%
OnePlus Nord +4%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 3 Pro and OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 620
GPU clock 500 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 3 Pro
398
OnePlus Nord +51%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 3 Pro
1513
OnePlus Nord +27%
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 3 Pro
193385
OnePlus Nord +63%
315384
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (235th and 135th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7 OxygenOS 10.5.4
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4045 mAh 4115 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 3 Pro +2%
13:48 hr
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 3 Pro
15:01 hr
OnePlus Nord +21%
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 3 Pro +22%
30:46 hr
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (98th and 78th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 3 Pro +6%
90 dB
OnePlus Nord
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 July 2020
Release date April 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord is definitely a better buy.

