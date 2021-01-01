Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 1 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 1

Oppo Realme 3 Pro
Oppo Realme 1

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Oppo Realme 3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on April 22, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 1, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (91 vs 84 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 635 mAh larger battery capacity: 4045 vs 3410 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (499 against 422 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 1
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 3 Pro
vs
Realme 1

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 79.2%
Max. Brightness
Realme 3 Pro +18%
499 nits
Realme 1
422 nits

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 3 Pro +6%
83.7%
Realme 1
79.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 3 Pro and Oppo Realme 1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 MediaTek Helio P60
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 500 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~86 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 3 Pro +37%
392
Realme 1
287
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 3 Pro +6%
1517
Realme 1
1426
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 3 Pro +61%
155381
Realme 1
96774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 3 Pro
164341
Realme 1
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM ColorOS 7 ColorOS 5.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4045 mAh 3410 mAh
Charge power 20 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 3 Pro
13:48 hr
Realme 1 +5%
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 3 Pro +48%
15:01 hr
Realme 1
10:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 3 Pro +17%
30:46 hr
Realme 1
26:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 3 Pro +1%
90 dB
Realme 1
89 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 May 2018
Release date April 2019 May 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) - 0.561 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.422 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

