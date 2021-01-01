Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 3 vs Huawei P20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 3 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on March 4, 2019, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (108 vs 75 hours)
  • Comes with 830 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3400 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 59% higher pixel density (429 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (687 against 385 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (227K versus 184K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 3
vs
Huawei P20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.7:9
PPI 270 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 80%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.4 ms
Contrast - 2035:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 3
385 nits
Huawei P20 +78%
687 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.1 mm (6.15 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme 3 +2%
81.8%
Huawei P20
80%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 3 and Huawei P20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 900 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 3
305
Huawei P20 +26%
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 3
1463
Huawei P20 +17%
1707
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 3
184889
Huawei P20 +23%
227473
AnTuTu Android Rating (251st and 201st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 9.1
OS size 14.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 3 +12%
15:25 hr
Huawei P20
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 3 +10%
13:31 hr
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 3 +127%
37:03 hr
Huawei P20
16:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 90 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 3 +2%
81 dB
Huawei P20
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2019 March 2018
Release date March 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.616 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.379 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 is definitely a better buy.

