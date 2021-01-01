Oppo Realme 3 vs Huawei Y6 Pro (2019)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 3 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on March 4, 2019, against the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3
- Comes with 1210 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3020 mAh
- Fingerprint scanner
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019)
- Weighs 25 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
51
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
55
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|79.52%
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P70
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|660 MHz
|FLOPS
|~78.8 GFLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1478
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 3 +133%
130455
55884
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
182138
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|14.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4230 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|3:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:31 hr
Talk (3G)
37:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|90 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2019
|January 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 112 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.616 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.379 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 3 is definitely a better buy.
