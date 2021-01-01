Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 3 vs Y7 (2019) – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 3 vs Huawei Y7 (2019)

VS
Oppo Realme 3
Huawei Y7 (2019)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 3 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on March 4, 2019, against the Huawei Y7 (2019), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P70
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y7 (2019)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (540 against 385 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 3
vs
Y7 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.9:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 80.28%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 34.4 ms
Contrast - 1116:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 3
385 nits
Y7 (2019) +40%
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.1 mm (6.15 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 3 +2%
81.8%
Y7 (2019)
80.28%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 3 and Huawei Y7 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2100 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 506
GPU clock 900 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 3
1478
Y7 (2019)
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 3 +80%
130455
Y7 (2019)
72484
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 3
182138
Y7 (2019)
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 8.2
OS size 14.4 GB 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 3
15:25 hr
Y7 (2019)
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 3
13:31 hr
Y7 (2019)
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 3
37:03 hr
Y7 (2019)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 90 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 3
81 dB
Y7 (2019) +7%
86.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 January 2018
Release date March 2019 February 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 169 USD
SAR (head) 0.616 W/kg 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.379 W/kg 0.55 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 3 is definitely a better buy.

