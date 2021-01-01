Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 3 vs Oppo A3s – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 3
Oppo A3s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 3 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on March 4, 2019, against the Oppo A3s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P70
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo A3s
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (494 against 385 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Realme 3
Oppo A3s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 81.2%
Max. Brightness
Realme 3
385 nits
Oppo A3s +28%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.1 mm (6.15 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Realme 3 +1%
81.8%
Oppo A3s
81.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 3 and Oppo A3s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 506
GPU clock 900 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 3
305
Oppo A3s
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 3
1463
Oppo A3s
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 3
184889
Oppo A3s
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 5.1
OS size 14.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 3:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 3
15:25 hr
Oppo A3s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 3
13:31 hr
Oppo A3s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 3
37:03 hr
Oppo A3s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 90 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 Exmor RS (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 3
81 dB
Oppo A3s
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 July 2018
Release date March 2019 August 2018
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.616 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.379 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 3. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A3s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
