Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 3 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on March 4, 2019, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (184K versus 143K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 302 and 248 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4230 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1804 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (478 against 385 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 3
vs
Oppo A53

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 89.2%
Max. Brightness
Realme 3
385 nits
Oppo A53 +24%
478 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.1 mm (6.15 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 3
81.8%
Oppo A53 +9%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 3 and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2100 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 900 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1804 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 3 +22%
302
Oppo A53
248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 3 +18%
1459
Oppo A53
1234
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 3 +29%
184549
Oppo A53
143249

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 14.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 3
15:25 hr
Oppo A53
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 3
13:31 hr
Oppo A53
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 3
37:03 hr
Oppo A53
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 90 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 3
81 dB
Oppo A53
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 August 2020
Release date March 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.616 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.379 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A53 is definitely a better buy.

