Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 3 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on March 4, 2019, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.