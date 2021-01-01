Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 3 vs Oppo A5s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo Realme 3 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on March 4, 2019, against the Oppo A5s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (184K versus 102K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 305 and 181 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5s
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 3
vs
Oppo A5s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.8% 81.6%
Max. Brightness
Realme 3
385 nits
Oppo A5s
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.1 mm (6.15 inches) 155.9 mm (6.14 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme 3
81.8%
Oppo A5s
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 3 and Oppo A5s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 900 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 3 +69%
305
Oppo A5s
181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 3 +47%
1463
Oppo A5s
994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 3 +81%
184889
Oppo A5s
102289

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 5.2
OS size 14.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 3
15:25 hr
Oppo A5s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 3
13:31 hr
Oppo A5s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 3
37:03 hr
Oppo A5s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 90 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 3
81 dB
Oppo A5s
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 April 2019
Release date March 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.616 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.379 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 3 is definitely a better buy.

