Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Oppo Realme 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on August 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (100 vs 89 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (509 against 452 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 219K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 674 and 334 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 5 Pro
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.9% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 35.4 ms
Contrast - 875:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 5 Pro +13%
509 nits
Honor 20
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme 5 Pro
83.9%
Honor 20
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 550 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 5 Pro
334
Honor 20 +102%
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 5 Pro
1449
Honor 20 +63%
2360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 5 Pro
219433
Honor 20 +72%
377088
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores (206th and 103rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 Magic 3.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4035 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 20 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 5 Pro +22%
16:18 hr
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 5 Pro
13:52 hr
Honor 20 +5%
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 5 Pro
26:41 hr
Honor 20 +22%
32:20 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (92nd and 104th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 5 Pro +5%
85 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 May 2019
Release date September 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 5 Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
