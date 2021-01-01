Oppo Realme 5 Pro vs Huawei Honor 8A
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Oppo Realme 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on August 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (212K versus 107K)
- Comes with 1015 mAh larger battery capacity: 4035 vs 3020 mAh
- 45% higher pixel density (409 vs 282 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 20W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
- Weighs 34 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
45
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|79.52%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.1%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|36.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1111:1
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 5 Pro +89%
333
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 5 Pro +62%
1440
890
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 5 Pro +110%
180571
85962
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 5 Pro +99%
212993
107043
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4035 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:52 hr
Talk (3G)
26:41 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|January 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.3 W/kg
|0.154 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.1 W/kg
|0.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.
