Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 5 Pro vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 5 Pro vs Huawei P Smart 2021

Оппо Реалми 5 Про
VS
Хуавей П Смарт 2021
Oppo Realme 5 Pro
Huawei P Smart 2021

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Oppo Realme 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on August 20, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 167K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (506 against 439 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 712
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 297 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Comes with 965 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4035 mAh
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (119 vs 100 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 5 Pro
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
Response time - 30.8 ms
Contrast - 1034:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 5 Pro +15%
506 nits
P Smart 2021
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G51
GPU clock 550 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 5 Pro +12%
332
P Smart 2021
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 5 Pro +11%
1458
P Smart 2021
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 5 Pro +35%
180153
P Smart 2021
133225
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 5 Pro +25%
209253
P Smart 2021
167029
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4035 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 5 Pro +7%
16:18 hr
P Smart 2021
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 5 Pro
13:52 hr
P Smart 2021 +12%
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 5 Pro
26:41 hr
P Smart 2021 +56%
41:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 5 Pro
85 dB
P Smart 2021 +7%
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 September 2020
Release date September 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 5 Pro. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart 2021.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Oppo Realme 5 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Oppo Realme 5 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Oppo Realme 5 Pro
4. Huawei P40 Lite vs Oppo Realme 5 Pro
5. Oppo Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei P Smart 2021
7. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Huawei P Smart 2021
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Huawei P Smart 2021
9. Oppo A53 vs Huawei P Smart 2021
10. Huawei Honor 10 vs P Smart 2021

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish