Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Oppo Realme 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on August 20, 2019, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (100 vs 85 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (464K versus 219K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 26% higher pixel density (516 vs 409 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (608 against 509 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 5 Pro
vs
7 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.9% 88.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 122 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 5 Pro
509 nits
7 Pro +19%
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Green Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Realme 5 Pro
83.9%
7 Pro +5%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 5 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 640
GPU clock 550 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 5 Pro
334
7 Pro +116%
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 5 Pro
1449
7 Pro +82%
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 5 Pro
219433
7 Pro +111%
464064

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 OxygenOS 10
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4035 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 5 Pro +60%
16:18 hr
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 5 Pro
13:52 hr
7 Pro +6%
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 5 Pro
26:41 hr
7 Pro +30%
34:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 5 Pro
85 dB
7 Pro +7%
90.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 May 2019
Release date September 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 550 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 1.199 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.394 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

