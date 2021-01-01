Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Oppo Realme 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on August 20, 2019, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.