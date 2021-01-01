Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 5 Pro vs Oppo A9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Oppo Realme 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on August 20, 2019, against the Oppo A9, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (212K versus 183K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 5 Pro
vs
Oppo A9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84.9%
Max. Brightness
Realme 5 Pro +7%
505 nits
Oppo A9
474 nits

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green White, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 5 Pro
83.9%
Oppo A9 +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Oppo A9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 550 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 5 Pro +10%
333
Oppo A9
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 5 Pro
1440
Oppo A9 +1%
1449
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 5 Pro +34%
180571
Oppo A9
135236
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 5 Pro +16%
212993
Oppo A9
183753
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 7 ColorOS 6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4035 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 5 Pro
16:18 hr
Oppo A9
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 5 Pro
13:52 hr
Oppo A9
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 5 Pro
26:41 hr
Oppo A9
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 5 Pro
85 dB
Oppo A9
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 April 2019
Release date September 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

