Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 5 Pro vs Oppo A91 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 5 Pro vs Oppo A91

Оппо Реалми 5 Про
VS
Оппо А91
Oppo Realme 5 Pro
Oppo A91

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Oppo Realme 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on August 20, 2019, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (210K versus 189K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 712
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 299 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (604 against 502 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 5 Pro
vs
Oppo A91

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 85.5%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 5 Pro
502 nits
Oppo A91 +20%
604 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 5 Pro
83.9%
Oppo A91 +2%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Oppo A91 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 550 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 5 Pro +11%
332
Oppo A91
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 5 Pro +2%
1450
Oppo A91
1425
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 5 Pro +33%
179658
Oppo A91
135034
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 5 Pro +11%
210099
Oppo A91
189714

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 7 ColorOS 6.1
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4035 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 5 Pro
16:18 hr
Oppo A91
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 5 Pro
13:52 hr
Oppo A91
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 5 Pro
26:41 hr
Oppo A91
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 5 Pro
85 dB
Oppo A91 +5%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 December 2019
Release date September 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 5 Pro. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A91.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme 5 Pro vs Huawei P30 Lite
2. Oppo Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Oppo Realme 5 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Oppo Realme 5 Pro vs Huawei Honor 9X
5. Oppo Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Oppo A91 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
7. Oppo A91 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Oppo A91 vs Huawei Nova 5T
9. Oppo A91 vs Oppo A52
10. Oppo A91 vs Realme 6 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish