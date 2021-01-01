Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 3 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 3

Оппо Реалми 5 Про
Oppo Realme 5 Pro
VS
Оппо Реалми 3
Oppo Realme 3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Oppo Realme 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on August 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (509 against 385 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 184K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (108 vs 100 hours)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 5 Pro
vs
Realme 3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.9% 81.8%
Max. Brightness
Realme 5 Pro +32%
509 nits
Realme 3
385 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme 5 Pro +3%
83.9%
Realme 3
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Oppo Realme 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 550 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~255 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 5 Pro +10%
334
Realme 3
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 5 Pro
1449
Realme 3 +1%
1463
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 5 Pro +19%
219433
Realme 3
184889
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (206th and 251st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 14.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4035 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 5 Pro +6%
16:18 hr
Realme 3
15:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 5 Pro +2%
13:52 hr
Realme 3
13:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 5 Pro
26:41 hr
Realme 3 +40%
37:03 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (92nd and 58th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 90 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 5 Pro +5%
85 dB
Realme 3
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 March 2019
Release date September 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg 0.616 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg 1.379 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

