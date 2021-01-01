Oppo Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 3
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Oppo Realme 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on August 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
- 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 20W fast charging
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (509 against 385 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 184K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3
- Shows 8% longer battery life (108 vs 100 hours)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
55
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
52
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|83.9%
|81.8%
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|MediaTek Helio P70
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|~255 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 5 Pro +10%
334
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1449
Realme 3 +1%
1463
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 5 Pro +19%
219433
184889
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (206th and 251st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|-
|14.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4035 mAh
|4230 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 5 Pro +6%
16:18 hr
15:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 5 Pro +2%
13:52 hr
13:31 hr
Talk (3G)
26:41 hr
Realme 3 +40%
37:03 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (92nd and 58th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|90 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|March 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.3 W/kg
|0.616 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.1 W/kg
|1.379 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.
