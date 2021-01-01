Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 5 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 5

Оппо Реалми 5 Про
Oppo Realme 5 Pro
VS
Оппо Реалми 5
Oppo Realme 5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Oppo Realme 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on August 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 162K)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 334 and 305 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (144 vs 100 hours)
  • Comes with 965 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4035 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 5 Pro
vs
Realme 5

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.9% 82.7%
Max. Brightness
Realme 5 Pro +5%
509 nits
Realme 5
483 nits

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme 5 Pro +1%
83.9%
Realme 5
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Oppo Realme 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 610
GPU clock 550 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 5 Pro +10%
334
Realme 5
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 5 Pro +15%
1449
Realme 5
1260
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 5 Pro +35%
219433
Realme 5
162452

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 ColorOS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4035 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 5 Pro
16:18 hr
Realme 5 +30%
21:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 5 Pro
13:52 hr
Realme 5 +48%
20:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 5 Pro
26:41 hr
Realme 5 +78%
47:12 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (92nd and 3rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4208 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 5 Pro
85 dB
Realme 5 +5%
89 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 August 2019
Release date September 2019 August 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 5 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (76.5%)
4 (23.5%)
Total votes: 17

Related comparisons

1. Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro
2. Redmi Note 8T vs Realme 5 Pro
3. Redmi Note 9S vs Realme 5 Pro
4. P40 Lite vs Realme 5 Pro
5. Realme XT vs Realme 5 Pro
6. Honor 10i vs Realme 5
7. Redmi Note 8 vs Realme 5
8. A5 (2020) vs Realme 5
9. Realme 6 vs Realme 5
10. Realme Q vs Realme 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish