Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (163K versus 98K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 76% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 310 and 176 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9A
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (537 against 487 nits)
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 5
vs
Honor 9A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.1%
Response time - 31 ms
Contrast - 1492:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 5
487 nits
Honor 9A +10%
537 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 5 +2%
82.7%
Honor 9A
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 5 and Huawei Honor 9A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 5 +76%
310
Honor 9A
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 5 +38%
1265
Honor 9A
914
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 5 +65%
163266
Honor 9A
98788

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7 Magic UI 3.1
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 5
21:11 hr
Honor 9A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 5
20:02 hr
Honor 9A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 5
47:12 hr
Honor 9A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 5 +4%
89 dB
Honor 9A
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2019 April 2020
Release date August 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 5. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9A.

