Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (462K versus 162K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 40W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990 5G
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 5
vs
Honor Play 4 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 84.5%
Max. Brightness
Realme 5 +1%
483 nits
Honor Play 4 Pro
477 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme 5
82.7%
Honor Play 4 Pro +2%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 5 and Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 5
305
Honor Play 4 Pro +149%
759
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 5
1260
Honor Play 4 Pro +136%
2972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 5
162452
Honor Play 4 Pro +184%
462133

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 10 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 5
21:11 hr
Honor Play 4 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 5
20:02 hr
Honor Play 4 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 5
47:12 hr
Honor Play 4 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (40 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 June 2020
Release date August 2019 July 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 362 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

