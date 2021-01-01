Oppo Realme 5 vs Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 20, 2019, against the Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (462K versus 162K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
- 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 40W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990 5G
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82.7%
|84.5%
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Purple
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Honor Play 4 Pro +149%
759
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1260
Honor Play 4 Pro +136%
2972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
162452
Honor Play 4 Pro +184%
462133
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|Magic UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
21:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:02 hr
Talk (3G)
47:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8500 x 4700
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (40 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4208 x 3120
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|June 2020
|Release date
|August 2019
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 362 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.
