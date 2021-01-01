Oppo Realme 5 vs Huawei Mate 20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 20, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5
- Shows 57% longer battery life (144 vs 92 hours)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 162K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (764 against 483 nits)
- 41% higher pixel density (381 vs 270 PPI)
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
- Stereo speakers
- Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|381 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|82.7%
|88%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|97.4%
|PWM
|-
|14880 Hz
|Response time
|-
|16.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2172:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|-
|14.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Phones With Long Battery Life (3rd and 55th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4208 x 3120
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|October 2018
|Release date
|August 2019
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 722 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1