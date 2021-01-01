Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 5 vs Mate 20 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 5 vs Huawei Mate 20

Оппо Реалми 5
Oppo Realme 5
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20
Huawei Mate 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 20, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5
  • Shows 57% longer battery life (144 vs 92 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 162K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (764 against 483 nits)
  • 41% higher pixel density (381 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 5
vs
Mate 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 270 ppi 381 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 88%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 14880 Hz
Response time - 16.6 ms
Contrast - 2172:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 5
483 nits
Mate 20 +58%
764 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme 5
82.7%
Mate 20 +6%
88%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 5 and Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 5
305
Mate 20 +113%
649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 5
1260
Mate 20 +77%
2232
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 5
162452
Mate 20 +122%
360289

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 14.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 5 +9%
21:11 hr
Mate 20
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 5 +39%
20:02 hr
Mate 20
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 5 +109%
47:12 hr
Mate 20
22:50 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (3rd and 55th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 5 +14%
89 dB
Mate 20
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 October 2018
Release date August 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 722 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme 5 vs Huawei P30 Lite
2. Oppo Realme 5 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Oppo Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi 8
4. Oppo Realme 5 vs A5 (2020)
5. Oppo Realme 5 vs Realme 6
6. Huawei Mate 20 vs P30 Lite
7. Huawei Mate 20 vs Xiaomi Mi 9
8. Huawei Mate 20 vs P30 Pro
9. Huawei Mate 20 vs Honor 20 Pro
10. Huawei Mate 20 vs P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish