Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.52-inch Oppo Realme 5i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on January 9, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.