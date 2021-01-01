Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch Oppo Realme 5i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on January 9, 2020, against the Huawei Y7 Pro (2019), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.