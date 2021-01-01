Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.52-inch Oppo Realme 5i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on January 9, 2020, against the Oppo A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.