Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.52-inch Oppo Realme 5i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on January 9, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.