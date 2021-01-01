Oppo Realme 5s vs Realme 3
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 5s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5s
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Shows 32% longer battery life (143 vs 108 hours)
- Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4230 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (487 against 385 nits)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3
- Weighs 23 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|82.7%
|81.8%
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Red, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|MediaTek Helio P70
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~255 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu 8 Rating (271st and 251st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 6
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|-
|14.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4230 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:50 hr
Battery life tests
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (4th and 58th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|90 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4208 x 3120
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2019
|March 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.616 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.379 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 5s is definitely a better buy.
