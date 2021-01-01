Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 5s vs Realme 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 5s vs Realme 3 Pro

Oppo Realme 5s
VS
Oppo Realme 3 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 5s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 20, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5s
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Shows 57% longer battery life (143 vs 91 hours)
  • Comes with 955 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4045 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 175K)
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 398 and 315 points
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 5s
vs
Realme 3 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 83.7%
Max. Brightness
Realme 5s
487 nits
Realme 3 Pro +3%
503 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Purple Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme 5s
82.7%
Realme 3 Pro +1%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 5s and Oppo Realme 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 616
GPU clock 600 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 5s
315
Realme 3 Pro +26%
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 5s
1379
Realme 3 Pro +10%
1513
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 5s
175493
Realme 3 Pro +10%
193385
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (271st and 235th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 6 ColorOS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4045 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 5s +57%
21:22 hr
Realme 3 Pro
13:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 5s +30%
19:55 hr
Realme 3 Pro
15:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 5s +52%
46:40 hr
Realme 3 Pro
30:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4208 x 3120 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 5s
89.2 dB
Realme 3 Pro +1%
90 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 April 2019
Release date November 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 5s. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 3 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

