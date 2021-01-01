Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Weighs 38 grams less
- The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
- 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (517K versus 282K)
- Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh
- Shows 23% longer battery life (132 vs 107 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (625 against 416 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|80.6%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|-
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|-
|Response time
|28.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1195:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|171 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Red, Orange
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
536
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +36%
731
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1619
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +65%
2669
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
397522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
282834
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +83%
517784
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (241st and 78th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Realme UI
|ROG UI
|OS size
|15 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:42 hr
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:01 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +81%
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
31:12 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +29%
40:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|125°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|July 2019
|Release date
|March 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.19 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.92 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1