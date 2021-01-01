Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6 Pro vs ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (517K versus 282K)
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (132 vs 107 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (625 against 416 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 80.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 2336 Hz -
Response time 28.4 ms -
Contrast 1195:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 6 Pro
416 nits
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +50%
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red, Orange Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 640
GPU clock 800 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6 Pro
282834
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +83%
517784
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (241st and 78th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI ROG UI
OS size 15 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +6%
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +81%
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +29%
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 125°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 July 2019
Release date March 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL is definitely a better buy.

