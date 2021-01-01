Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6 Pro vs Pixel 3a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 191K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Thinner bezels – 9.7% more screen real estate
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (441 vs 399 PPI)
  • Weighs 55 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6 Pro
vs
Pixel 3a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Dragontrail
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 75%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 2336 Hz -
Response time 28.4 ms -
Contrast 1195:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
Pixel 3a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Orange White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme 6 Pro +13%
84.7%
Pixel 3a
75%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 615
GPU clock 800 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~350 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6 Pro +50%
535
Pixel 3a
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6 Pro +19%
1639
Pixel 3a
1378
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6 Pro +41%
269673
Pixel 3a
191286
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (176th and 239th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI -
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 11
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 May 2019
Release date March 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

