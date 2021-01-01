Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Huawei Honor 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
- Has a 0.76 inch larger screen size
- Shows 45% longer battery life (107 vs 74 hours)
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3400 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 216K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (503 against 415 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Weighs 49 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
57
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|84.7%
|79.9%
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|-
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|28.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1195:1
|1423:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Red, Orange
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6 Pro +55%
535
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6 Pro +10%
1639
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6 Pro +25%
269673
216364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores (176th and 209th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|Realme UI
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|15 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6 Pro +25%
14:42 hr
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6 Pro +23%
14:01 hr
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 6 Pro +47%
31:12 hr
21:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|April 2018
|Release date
|March 2020
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.19 W/kg
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.92 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.
