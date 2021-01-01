Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6 Pro vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Has a 0.76 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (107 vs 74 hours)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3400 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 216K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (503 against 415 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 49 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6 Pro
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 399 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 79.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 2336 Hz Not detected
Response time 28.4 ms -
Contrast 1195:1 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
Honor 10 +21%
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red, Orange White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme 6 Pro +6%
84.7%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 800 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6 Pro +55%
535
Honor 10
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6 Pro +10%
1639
Honor 10
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6 Pro +25%
269673
Honor 10
216364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores (176th and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Realme UI EMUI 9.1
OS size 15 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6 Pro +25%
14:42 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6 Pro +23%
14:01 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 6 Pro +47%
31:12 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6 Pro
82 dB
Honor 10 +3%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 April 2018
Release date March 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

