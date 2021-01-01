Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6 Pro vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Оппо Реалми 6 Про
Oppo Realme 6 Pro
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Has a 0.95 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (611 against 415 nits)
  • Weighs 53 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6 Pro
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 399 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 76.12%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 2336 Hz Not detected
Response time 28.4 ms 29 ms
Contrast 1195:1 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
Honor 9 Lite +47%
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red, Orange Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme 6 Pro +11%
84.7%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 800 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Realme UI EMUI 9
OS size 15 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min) No
Full charging time 0:57 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr
Honor 9 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.1 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6 Pro
82 dB
Honor 9 Lite +4%
85.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 December 2017
Release date March 2020 February 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
2. Huawei P40 Lite vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
3. Oppo Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro
4. Oppo Realme X2 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
6. Huawei Honor 10i vs Honor 9 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 8A vs Honor 9 Lite
8. Huawei Honor 9X vs Honor 9 Lite
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
10. Huawei Honor 8X vs Honor 9 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish