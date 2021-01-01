Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Huawei Honor 9X Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 30W fast charging
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 269K)
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (517 against 415 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 588 and 535 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.7%
|84.7%
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|99.1%
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|28.4 ms
|34.8 ms
|Contrast
|1195:1
|1655:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Red, Orange
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2270 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~551 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
535
Honor 9X Pro +10%
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1639
Honor 9X Pro +17%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
269673
Honor 9X Pro +15%
309512
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (176th and 143rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Realme UI
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|15 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6 Pro +1%
14:42 hr
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6 Pro +4%
14:01 hr
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
31:12 hr
Honor 9X Pro +6%
33:12 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (89th and 90th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|July 2019
|Release date
|March 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.19 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.92 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 6 Pro. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X Pro.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2