Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 269K)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (517 against 415 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 588 and 535 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6 Pro
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 99.1%
PWM 2336 Hz Not detected
Response time 28.4 ms 34.8 ms
Contrast 1195:1 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
Honor 9X Pro +25%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Orange Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 800 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6 Pro
535
Honor 9X Pro +10%
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6 Pro
1639
Honor 9X Pro +17%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6 Pro
269673
Honor 9X Pro +15%
309512
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (176th and 143rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI EMUI 10
OS size 15 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min) No
Full charging time 0:57 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6 Pro +1%
14:42 hr
Honor 9X Pro
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6 Pro +4%
14:01 hr
Honor 9X Pro
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr
Honor 9X Pro +6%
33:12 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (89th and 90th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6 Pro
82 dB
Honor 9X Pro +1%
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 July 2019
Release date March 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 6 Pro. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
