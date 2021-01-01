Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.