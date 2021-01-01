Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6 Pro vs Nova 4 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Huawei Nova 4

Оппо Реалми 6 Про
VS
Хуавей нова 4
Oppo Realme 6 Pro
Huawei Nova 4

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 4, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3750 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 4
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6 Pro
vs
Nova 4

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 399 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 86%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 2336 Hz -
Response time 28.4 ms -
Contrast 1195:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 6 Pro
416 nits
Nova 4
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red, Orange Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 6 Pro
84.7%
Nova 4 +2%
86%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Huawei Nova 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 800 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6 Pro
1619
Nova 4
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 6 Pro
n/a
Nova 4
206750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6 Pro
282834
Nova 4
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0
ROM Realme UI EMUI 9
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Nova 4
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Nova 4
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr
Nova 4
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6 Pro
82 dB
Nova 4
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 December 2018
Release date March 2020 December 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

