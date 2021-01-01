Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Huawei Nova 4
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 4, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3750 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 4
- Weighs 30 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
79
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2310 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|86%
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|-
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|-
|Response time
|28.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1195:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Red, Orange
|Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
536
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1619
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
206750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
282834
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Realme UI
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|15 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|2:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
31:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5984 x 4140
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|December 2018
|Release date
|March 2020
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.19 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.92 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.
