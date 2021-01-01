Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
- Shows 14% longer battery life (107 vs 94 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (484K versus 269K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (495 against 415 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 11% higher pixel density (441 vs 399 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
87
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
84
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.7%
|91.6%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|99.4%
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|365 Hz
|Response time
|28.4 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|1195:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Red, Orange
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
535
P40 Pro +45%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1639
P40 Pro +91%
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
269673
P40 Pro +80%
484432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Smartphone Scores (176th and 48th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|Realme UI
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|15 GB
|16.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
|Yes (70% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:42 hr
P40 Pro +5%
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:01 hr
P40 Pro +29%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 6 Pro +39%
31:12 hr
22:42 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (89th and 64th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|7680 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.19 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.92 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.
