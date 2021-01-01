Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6 Pro vs Nord CE 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G

VS
Oppo Realme 6 Pro
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (117 vs 107 hours)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (598 against 418 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (316K versus 282K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 637 and 538 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6 Pro
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 91.6%
PWM 2336 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 28.4 ms 3 ms
Contrast 1195:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 6 Pro
418 nits
Nord CE 5G +43%
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Orange White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 6 Pro
84.7%
Nord CE 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 800 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6 Pro
538
Nord CE 5G +18%
637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6 Pro
1622
Nord CE 5G +11%
1793
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6 Pro
282359
Nord CE 5G +12%
316174
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM Realme UI OxygenOS 11
OS size 15 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Nord CE 5G +20%
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Nord CE 5G +64%
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr
Nord CE 5G +3%
32:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6 Pro
82 dB
Nord CE 5G +10%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 June 2021
Release date March 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD -
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is definitely a better buy.

