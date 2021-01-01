Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6 Pro vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs OnePlus Nord N10

Оппо Реалми 6 Про
Oppo Realme 6 Pro
VS
Ванплас Норд N10
OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (107 vs 99 hours)
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 608 and 531 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6 Pro
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 99.2%
PWM 2336 Hz -
Response time 28.4 ms 28 ms
Contrast 1195:1 789:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 6 Pro
418 nits
Nord N10 +5%
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Orange Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 6 Pro +2%
84.7%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6 Pro and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 800 MHz -
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6 Pro
531
Nord N10 +15%
608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6 Pro
1639
Nord N10 +13%
1845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6 Pro
264968
Nord N10 +3%
273840
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (191st and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM Realme UI OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 15 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Nord N10 +6%
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Nord N10 +8%
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 6 Pro +6%
31:12 hr
Nord N10
29:43 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (96th and 75th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6 Pro
82 dB
Nord N10 +1%
83.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2020 October 2020
Release date March 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus Nord N10. It has a better performance, software, connectivity, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Realme 6 Pro or Galaxy A51
2. Realme 6 Pro or Galaxy M31
3. Realme 6 Pro or Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. Realme 6 Pro or Realme XT
5. Realme 6 Pro or Poco X2
6. Nord N10 or Redmi Note 8T
7. Nord N10 or Mi 10 Lite
8. Nord N10 or Poco X3 NFC
9. Nord N10 or Redmi Note 9 Pro
10. Nord N10 or OnePlus Nord

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish