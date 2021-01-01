Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6 Pro vs Oppo A54 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 103K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 269 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (490 against 416 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6 Pro
vs
Oppo A54

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 82.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 2336 Hz -
Response time 28.4 ms -
Contrast 1195:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 6 Pro
416 nits
Oppo A54 +18%
490 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Orange Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 6 Pro +3%
84.7%
Oppo A54
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Oppo A54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 800 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6 Pro +213%
539
Oppo A54
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6 Pro +66%
1636
Oppo A54
986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 6 Pro +226%
338240
Oppo A54
103683
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM Realme UI ColorOS 7.2
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min) Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Oppo A54
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Oppo A54
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr
Oppo A54
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 90 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2020 March 2021
Release date March 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

