Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs A74 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 547 and 500 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (334K versus 291K)
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (481 against 429 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|83.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|-
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|-
|Response time
|28.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1195:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Red, Orange
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6 Pro +9%
547
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6 Pro +3%
1664
1615
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
291272
A74 5G +15%
334300
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (236th and 185th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|15 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
31:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|April 2021
|Release date
|March 2020
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 371 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.19 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.92 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A74 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6 Pro.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1