Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6 Pro vs A74 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs A74 5G

Оппо Реалми 6 Про
VS
Оппо А74 5G
Oppo Realme 6 Pro
Oppo A74 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 547 and 500 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (334K versus 291K)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (481 against 429 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6 Pro
vs
A74 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 83.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 2336 Hz -
Response time 28.4 ms -
Contrast 1195:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 6 Pro
429 nits
A74 5G +12%
481 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Orange Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 6 Pro +1%
84.7%
A74 5G
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 800 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6 Pro +9%
547
A74 5G
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6 Pro +3%
1664
A74 5G
1615
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6 Pro
291272
A74 5G +15%
334300
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (236th and 185th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM Realme UI ColorOS 11.1
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
A74 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
A74 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr
A74 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6 Pro
82 dB
A74 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 April 2021
Release date March 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 371 USD
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A74 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme 6 Pro or Galaxy A51
2. Realme 6 Pro or Galaxy M31
3. Realme 6 Pro or Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. Realme 6 Pro or Realme XT
5. Realme 6 Pro or Poco X2
6. A74 5G or Redmi Note 10 Pro
7. A74 5G or Galaxy A52 5G
8. A74 5G or Oppo F19
9. A74 5G or A94 5G
10. A74 5G or Galaxy M42 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish