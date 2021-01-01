Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6 Pro vs A9 (2020) – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs A9 (2020)

Оппо Реалми 6 Про
Oppo Realme 6 Pro
VS
Оппо А9 (2020)
Oppo A9 (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Oppo A9 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 168K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • 74% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 535 and 308 points
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9 (2020)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (477 against 415 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6 Pro
vs
A9 (2020)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 82.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 2336 Hz -
Response time 28.4 ms -
Contrast 1195:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
A9 (2020) +15%
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Orange Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme 6 Pro +3%
84.7%
A9 (2020)
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Oppo A9 (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 610
GPU clock 800 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6 Pro +74%
535
A9 (2020)
308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6 Pro +17%
1639
A9 (2020)
1397
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6 Pro +60%
269673
A9 (2020)
168405
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (176th and 298th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI ColorOS 7
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5024 x 3221
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 September 2019
Release date March 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 6 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A9 (2020).

