Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Oppo K5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo K5
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6 Pro
vs
Oppo K5

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 84.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 2336 Hz -
Response time 28.4 ms -
Contrast 1195:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
Oppo K5 +3%
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Orange White, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Realme 6 Pro
84.7%
Oppo K5
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Oppo K5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618
GPU clock 800 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6 Pro
535
Oppo K5 +1%
538
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6 Pro
1639
Oppo K5 +8%
1763
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6 Pro
269673
Oppo K5 +2%
274833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (176th and 171st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI ColorOS 7
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Oppo K5
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Oppo K5
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr
Oppo K5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6 Pro
82 dB
Oppo K5
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 October 2019
Release date March 2020 December 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 1.19 W/kg 0.768 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg 1.01 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo K5. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
