Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 1, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.