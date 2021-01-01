Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6 (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.