Oppo Realme 6 vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6 (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6
- 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (293K versus 168K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 30W fast charging
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3750 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|84.4%
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|98.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|25.4 ms
|27 ms
|Contrast
|991:1
|565:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6 +62%
558
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6 +30%
1750
1345
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6 +74%
293301
168426
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9
|ROM
|Realme UI
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 55 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|1:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:00 hr
Talk (3G)
37:24 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.57 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 is definitely a better buy.
