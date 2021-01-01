Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6 vs Honor Play 3 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 6 vs Huawei Honor Play 3

Оппо Реалми 6
Oppo Realme 6
VS
Хуавей Хонор Плей 3
Huawei Honor Play 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6 (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor Play 3, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (287K versus 176K)
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (451 against 398 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Play 3
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6
vs
Honor Play 3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.1% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 25.4 ms -
Contrast 991:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 6 +13%
451 nits
Honor Play 3
398 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
Realme 6 +1%
84.1%
Honor Play 3
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6 and Huawei Honor Play 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G51
GPU clock 800 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6 +66%
542
Honor Play 3
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6 +29%
1730
Honor Play 3
1341
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6 +63%
287372
Honor Play 3
176602
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (153rd and 269th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0
ROM Realme UI EMUI 9.1
OS size 13 GB 13.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) No
Full charging time 0:55 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6
17:04 hr
Honor Play 3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6
14:00 hr
Honor Play 3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 6
37:24 hr
Honor Play 3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6
86.8 dB
Honor Play 3
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2020 September 2019
Release date March 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 is definitely a better buy.

