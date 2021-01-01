Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6 vs Nova 7i – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 6 vs Huawei Nova 7i

Оппо Реалми 6
Oppo Realme 6
VS
Хуавей Нова 7i
Huawei Nova 7i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6 (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 7i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7i
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (494 against 451 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 598 and 542 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6
vs
Nova 7i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 405 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.1% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 25.4 ms -
Contrast 991:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 6
451 nits
Nova 7i +10%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme 6 +1%
84.1%
Nova 7i
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6 and Huawei Nova 7i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 800 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6
542
Nova 7i +10%
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6
1730
Nova 7i +34%
2311
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6 +1%
287372
Nova 7i
283372
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (153rd and 158th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI EMUI 10
OS size 13 GB 14.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6
17:04 hr
Nova 7i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6
14:00 hr
Nova 7i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 6
37:24 hr
Nova 7i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6
86.8 dB
Nova 7i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 January 2020
Release date March 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 7i. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6.

