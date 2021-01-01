Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6 (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.