Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6 (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (287K versus 157K)
  • Comes with 960 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3340 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (106 vs 94 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (495 against 451 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 405 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.1% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 99.4%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 25.4 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast 991:1 820:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 6
451 nits
P30 Lite +10%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme 6
84.1%
P30 Lite
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6 and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G51
GPU clock 800 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6 +72%
542
P30 Lite
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6 +35%
1730
P30 Lite
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6 +82%
287372
P30 Lite
157984

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI EMUI 10.0
OS size 13 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6 +18%
17:04 hr
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6 +6%
14:00 hr
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 6 +31%
37:24 hr
P30 Lite
28:50 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (35th and 115th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6
86.8 dB
P30 Lite +2%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 March 2019
Release date March 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.57 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 is definitely a better buy.

