Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6 (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (106 vs 90 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3800 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 287K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (738 against 451 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6
vs
OnePlus 7T

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.1% 86.74%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 99.6%
PWM Not detected 357 Hz
Response time 25.4 ms 6 ms
Contrast 991:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 6
451 nits
OnePlus 7T +64%
738 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Realme 6
84.1%
OnePlus 7T +3%
86.74%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6 and OnePlus 7T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Adreno 640
GPU clock 800 MHz 627 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6
542
OnePlus 7T +36%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6
1730
OnePlus 7T +63%
2814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6
287372
OnePlus 7T +68%
482492

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI OxygenOS 10.0.7
OS size 13 GB 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6 +41%
17:04 hr
OnePlus 7T
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6
14:00 hr
OnePlus 7T +29%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 6 +27%
37:24 hr
OnePlus 7T
29:35 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (35th and 75th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 16
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6 +2%
86.8 dB
OnePlus 7T
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2019
Release date March 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 537 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 1.04 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.57 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T is definitely a better buy.

