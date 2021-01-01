Oppo Realme 6 vs OnePlus 7T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6 (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6
- Shows 18% longer battery life (106 vs 90 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3800 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 287K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (738 against 451 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
78
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|84.1%
|86.74%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|99.6%
|PWM
|Not detected
|357 Hz
|Response time
|25.4 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|991:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76MC4
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|627 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
542
OnePlus 7T +36%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1730
OnePlus 7T +63%
2814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
287372
OnePlus 7T +68%
482492
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking List (153rd and 51st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|Realme UI
|OxygenOS 10.0.7
|OS size
|13 GB
|27 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|3800 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 55 min)
|Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6 +41%
17:04 hr
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:00 hr
OnePlus 7T +29%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 6 +27%
37:24 hr
29:35 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (35th and 75th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|117°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
122
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
114
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|16
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|March 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 537 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|1.04 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.57 W/kg
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1