Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6 (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Oppo A31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.